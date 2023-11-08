G7 Supports Promotion Of Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan & Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The G7 countries support the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

This was stated in the joint statement on the results of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Big Seven (G7) countries.

"We emphasize our support for the promotion of lasting and durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, border inviolability, and territorial integrity," the statement said.

It should be noted that the meeting of foreign ministers of the Big Seven (G7) countries was held on November 7-8 in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. The foreign ministers of the USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, England, and France took part in the meeting chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoko Kamikawa.