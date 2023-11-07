Shura Council Speaker Denounces Massacre Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem has strongly denounced the heinous massacres and genocide against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, describing them as cleansing and barbaric crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces amid shameful silence and in full view of the international community.

This came during the speech His Excellency delivered during his chairmanship of the 17th meeting of GCC Shura Speakers, representatives, national and Ummah councils, which was hosted by Doha Tuesday.

HE the Speaker criticised some countries and human rights organisations, their claims to protect human rights, and their repeated condemnations of alleged violations in various regions around the world, while, at a time, supporting the blatant violations committed by the occupation forces against humanity in Gaza.

He described the position of those countries as shameful, denouncing their support for the occupation forces, justifying their crimes, and giving them the green light to commit more massacres and even obstructing UN resolutions aimed at a ceasefire.

HE al-Ghanem appealed to the parliaments of the world to seek to stop the bloodshed and reject this barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people, calling on them to urge their governments to take urgent practical steps to stop this aggression, force the Israeli entity to adhere to the resolutions of international legitimacy, and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.

He stressed the need for countries supporting the Israeli entity to realise that its support deepens the free society's hatred of the Israeli entity and the countries that support it. It also leads to destabilising the security and stability of the Middle East region and the entire world.

HE the Speaker praised the GCC leaders' tireless efforts since the beginning of the recent aggression on Gaza, praising their bid to stop this brutal aggression, lift the siege on Gaza, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and other necessities and basic services to its residents.

HE al-Ghanem affirmed that the regular meeting of the heads of the legislative councils has sought, since its inception in Doha in 2007, to achieve co-ordination and integration between the Gulf legislative councils as one of the Gulf integration mechanisms that contributes to strengthening other GCC bodies.

He noted the important role played by the Gulf legislative councils in joint action to achieve the aspirations of the governments and peoples of the region.

HE the Speaker praised the legislative systems in the GCC countries, which meet the Gulf society's needs, adding that despite its modernity compared to similar ancient experiences, it contributed to consolidating the principle of popular participation and achieving stability and development in various fields.

His Excellency pointed out that the previous periodic meetings achieved many important goals, in particular their effective contribution to the efforts made by the GCC countries to increase joint intra-investment, diversify the economy, combat climate change, and transition to clean energy, stressing that there are more joint programmes and projects, which require co-operation, solidarity and joint effort to achieve them.

Welcoming the participants in the meeting, HE al-Ghanem hoped that the meeting will achieve its desired goals and produce results and recommendations that fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the peoples and GCC countries.

For their part, heads of the GCC legislative councils emphasised the necessity of Gulf unity and strengthening the work of the legislative councils to achieve that goal, stressing the need to strengthen Gulf parliamentary work.

They also condemned the aggression against Gaza, demanding the necessity of putting an end to the violations and crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the brothers in Gaza and in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the important role played by the legislative councils in the efforts of ceasefire and bloodshed, through joint parliamentary work and unifying positions and visions in regional and international parliamentary forums.

During the meeting, the report of the previous meeting and the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee report were reviewed, in addition to reviewing the results of the meeting of female members of the Gulf legislative councils with the Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance relations between the Gulf councils and the parliaments of Latin American countries, in addition to reviewing a number of issues related to joint Gulf action and parliamentary co-ordination between the GCC countries in international parliamentary forums.

