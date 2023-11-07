Israeli Occupation Deliberately Adopting Collective Punishment Approach - Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reiterated Tuesday that the Israeli occupation is deliberately adopting a collective punishment approach and committing war crimes against humanity in Gaza Strip, which is in continuous and deliberate violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law.

The remarks was made a speech by delivered by the Permanent Delegation of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, the Second Secretary Fahad Al-Ajmi before the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly concerned with special political issues and decolonization.

Al-Ajmi said, "What we are witnessing today is genocide and the world stands as a spectator," noting that this "coward entity does not differentiate between an infant, a child, a woman, or an old man."

Al-Ajmi stated that the language of numbers "cannot be obscured by the misleading and shameful media of the occupying entity.

From the year 2015 until the year 2022, the General Assembly adopted 140 resolutions condemning the Israeli occupation, at the same time, there was not a single resolution condemning Palestine."

The diplomatic attache continued, "We always hear the term peaceful coexistence, and that the two-state solution is the only path and solution, and the brothers in Palestine did not object to that," stressing that they "went beyond that and did their best to reach peace, but the stubbornness, arrogance, and treachery of the other side prevented them from doing so." (end)

