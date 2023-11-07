Call For Entries: Environment+Energy Leader Awards Program --Celebrating Innovations For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 7, 2023 /3BL/ - Environment+Energy Leader is excited to announce the call for entries for the annual E+E Leader Awards program, celebrating corporate trailblazers in sustainability, energy efficiency, and corporate social responsibility. We invite companies and organizations passionate about these ideals to enter their innovative products, services, or projects. This prestigious awards program works with a panel of honorary judges drawn from multiple industries to review and score each submission received, providing a robust platform to showcase your dedication as an integral part of your business philosophy.

Elevated Experience with New User-Friendly Platform We've revolutionized our awards process with a new user-friendly platform, allowing entrants to edit, refine, and perfect their submissions until the final deadline on January 15, 2024. This enhancement guarantees that your entry will be presented in the most favorable manner, reflecting the high standard of your achievements.

Investment in Excellence The entry fee of $795 per submission is an investment into maintaining the esteemed nature of these awards, with the fee directed entirely towards administrative costs.

2024 Categories – Broader and More Inclusive The 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Awards have broadened the spectrum, introducing new categories to encompass the diverse innovations across the industry:

Product Categories

- Business & Infrastructure Solution : Celebrate hardware, furnishings and technologies crafted for corporate, building, or campus use that enhance sustainability or improved energy outcomes.

- Consumer & Residential Solution : Showcase consumer and residential products designed with the environment and energy efficiencies in mind, from retail to restaurants and appliances to personal care items.

- Software & Cloud Solution : Highlight software and cloud technologies that push the boundaries in sustainability, energy management and operational efficiency.

Project Categories

- Energy Innovation : Present your forward-thinking projects that are at the forefront of energy efficiency, renewable energy, or energy management innovation.

- Environmental Impact : Demonstrate your outstanding initiatives that align with ESG principles and have a significant environmental impact.

- Software Implementation : Spotlight a software roll-out for a specific project and show how your team handled a strategic software implementation to resolve business challenges with specific software.

Key Dates for Your Calendar



Open for Entries : October 16, 2023

Deadline for Entries : January 15, 2024

Winners Notified : March 29, 2024

Winners Announced : April 22, 2024 (Earth Day) E+E Leader Solutions Summit : June 4-5, 2024

Start your submission today to be a part of this prestigious awards program, honoring the leading companies each year in environmental and energy excellence.

For more information on the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program, submission guidelines, and to begin your entry, please visit Environment+Energy Leader Awards.

About Environment+Energy Leader

At Environment+Energy Leader, we provide news, best practices, and research to influence and inform C-Suite execs, presidents, VPs, and top-level management about sustainability, energy efficiency, and ESG. With a dedicated readership and extensive social media presence, we are at the forefront of driving meaningful change in corporate sustainability.

Media Contact:

Lisa Nelson

Communications

Environment+Energy Leader



###