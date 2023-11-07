Dialogue Launched To Revamp Jordan's Transport Policy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -Ministry of Transport on Tuesday held the 3rd workshop to update Jordan's national transport policy, in cooperation with the World Bank, aimed to ensuring its alignment with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and identifying mechanism to integrate the proposed recommendations for developing and approving the updated policy document.According to a statement, Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, valued efforts of the World Bank team, Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and stakeholders participating in the workshop, which produced a "clear" formula for updating Jordan National Transport Policy.The ministry said the workshop is part of the World Bank's technical assistance program offered under Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), in cooperation with the consulting company (CBCS), with participation of public and private sectors' partners.The participants went over results of a CBCS study and an analytical report to identify gaps in the Kingdom's current national transport policy, which showed missing comprehensive major policies for multiple sectors, primarily for the road sector, active transportation, safety, and technology, in addition to developing a detailed vision for gender, inclusivity, and climate, the statement said.Based on the report outcomes, the study featured a set of recommendations for the proposed executive plan and implementation mechanisms for specific work programs, aimed to create the "appropriate" climate for developing an "institutional" and legal environment for developing a future vision of Jordan's transport sector.The recommendations focused on aligning Jordan's transport policies and sub-sector plans with global developments and best practices in the areas of climate change and environment, funding, public-private partnerships, as well as institutional organization and legislative and regulatory aspects in the sector.