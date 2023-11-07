Russia’s FM warns of rising tensions in Middle East leading to potential ‘big war’

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian foreign minister expressed concern that Western actions are pushing the Middle East region dangerously close to a "big war," which could result in an increase in terrorism and the displacement of refugees.



“Now we see how the Anglo-Saxons are literally pushing the Middle East to the brink of a big war,” remarked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a roundtable discussion held in Moscow during the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.



Lavrov continued, saying that Syria, Iraq, Libya, and the Ukraine are "fully manifested" examples of the West's strategy.



“Other results of such a policy are a surge in terrorism and extremism, broken human destinies, destroyed families, millions-strong flows of refugees,” he also said.



Lavrov declared that the West is familiar with “solving its own problems at the expense of others, to exploiting other people’s resources.”



He explained that NATO is a “relic of the past,” continuing that the bloc is “spreading its tentacles” all around the globe which could cause it to “overstrain” itself.



“You can’t so brazenly and persistently impose your hegemony on everyone, times are not the same,” he stated.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107383163