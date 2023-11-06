Former Guinean Leader Escapes from Prison in Daring Armed Raid

(MENAFN) In a daring and audacious move, a group of unidentified armed individuals launched an assault on a prison in Guinea's capital, resulting in the successful escape of the former president and coup leader, Moussa Dadis Camara. The incident, characterized by intense gunfire and a heavy security response, unfolded in Conakry. The breakout was confirmed by Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright, who disclosed that Camara, along with Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou, had managed to flee. These individuals were initially apprehended in connection with a tragic stadium massacre that occurred over a decade ago.



Camara, who governed the West African nation and former French colony from 2008 to 2010, has now evaded capture, along with his fellow escapees. Minister Wright assured the public that relentless efforts would be made to track them down, holding those responsible for the prison break accountable. Additionally, authorities have taken measures to secure the country's borders in response to the escape. Notably, one of the fugitives, Moussa Tiegboro Camara, has already been recaptured.



Social media platforms were flooded with unverified videos capturing the sound of sustained automatic gunfire in Conakry, providing a stark illustration of the gravity of the situation. Witnesses interviewed by AFP reported that the center of the city had been cordoned off by security forces. Jeune Afrique further detailed that the assault on the prison involved a well-coordinated commando force, comprised of four pick-up trucks, and was led by the son of Claude Pivi, a former member of Guinea's special forces.



The audacious prison break, orchestrated by armed assailants, has sent shockwaves through Guinea, reigniting concerns over security and stability in the region. As authorities intensify their efforts to recapture the escaped individuals, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining law and order in a nation marked by its turbulent political history. The unfolding situation will undoubtedly continue to be closely monitored by both domestic and international observers.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107379442