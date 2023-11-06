Centre For Legal Expertise And Legislative Initiatives Holds Scientific-Practical Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A scientific-practical conference on“legal reforms carried out by Heydar Aliyev and their importance” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held by the Centre for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives, Azernews reports.

At the conference, where representatives of state institutions, universities, non-governmental organizations and media outlets attended, the Sector Manager of the Department of Cooperation with International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman, Mugalib Mahmudov, gave a speech about "Heydar Aliyev and reforms in the field of human rights in Azerbaijan".

In his address, Mugalib Mahmudov underlined the formation of the legislative framework and institutional mechanisms for human rights in Azerbaijan, the approval of the first state program, the creation of the Ombudsman institution, and other achievements under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, a prominent public politician and statesman.

The conference ended with discussions on the topic.