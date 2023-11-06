Centre For Legal Expertise And Legislative Initiatives Holds Scientific-Practical Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
A scientific-practical conference on“legal reforms carried out
by Heydar Aliyev and their importance” dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held by the
Centre for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives, Azernews reports.
At the conference, where representatives of state institutions,
universities, non-governmental organizations and media outlets
attended, the Sector Manager of the Department of Cooperation with
International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions of the
Azerbaijani Ombudsman, Mugalib Mahmudov, gave a speech about
"Heydar Aliyev and reforms in the field of human rights in
Azerbaijan".
In his address, Mugalib Mahmudov underlined the formation of the
legislative framework and institutional mechanisms for human rights
in Azerbaijan, the approval of the first state program, the
creation of the Ombudsman institution, and other achievements under
the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, a prominent public politician and
statesman.
The conference ended with discussions on the topic.
