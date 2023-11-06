All Of Iran's Nuclear Activities Remain Peaceful - AEOI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Iran's nuclear
industry is fully aimed at peaceful uses, said Pejman Shirmardi,
deputy chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
Shirmardi noted that Iran is advancing in science and technology
within its nuclear program to improve the living standards of its
people.
He also said that Iran joined the Treaty on the
Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1968, which allows
each country to have only peaceful nuclear activities.
The deputy added that Iran's nuclear activities are under the
supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
inspectors, but Iran faces various pressures and sanctions from
Western countries because of its nuclear program.
According to Shirmardi, Iran uses its nuclear capabilities in
different sectors, such as agriculture, health, electricity and
others. He explained that Iran follows the steps from finding
uranium, extracting uranium ore, producing yellow cake and so
on.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
