All Of Iran's Nuclear Activities Remain Peaceful - AEOI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Iran's nuclear industry is fully aimed at peaceful uses, said Pejman Shirmardi, deputy chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Shirmardi noted that Iran is advancing in science and technology within its nuclear program to improve the living standards of its people.

He also said that Iran joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1968, which allows each country to have only peaceful nuclear activities.

The deputy added that Iran's nuclear activities are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, but Iran faces various pressures and sanctions from Western countries because of its nuclear program.

According to Shirmardi, Iran uses its nuclear capabilities in different sectors, such as agriculture, health, electricity and others. He explained that Iran follows the steps from finding uranium, extracting uranium ore, producing yellow cake and so on.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

