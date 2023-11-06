Bangladesh, Sri Lanka struggle with smog in New Delhi, forced to play amid pollution

(MENAFN) Bangladesh's cricket coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, conceded on Sunday that his team had "no choice" but to play Sri Lanka in the smog-choked city of New Delhi as their disappointing World Cup campaign neared its end. This decision comes as the Indian capital, home to a staggering population of 30 million, once again earned the unfortunate distinction of being the world's most polluted city on Sunday, as reported by monitoring firm IQAir.



Both the Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan teams have been compelled to cancel their training sessions in New Delhi over the past few days due to the hazardous air quality. Hathurusingha expressed his concerns, emphasizing their efforts to minimize exposure to the outdoors. He acknowledged the need to practice but also underscored the importance of considering the long-term health implications of these conditions. Hathurusingha noted that the deteriorating air quality was impacting both teams adversely. Despite being far from ideal, they find themselves with no alternative but to play under the challenging environmental circumstances they currently face.



In an attempt to address the issue, World Cup organizers have already taken steps to ban firework displays at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, aiming to mitigate the problem. Hathurusingha further revealed that some players with asthma did not attend practice sessions; instead, they opted to stay indoors due to the perilous conditions.



Hathurusingha explained the cautious approach taken by both teams, stating that they only spend time outdoors when it is absolutely necessary, such as during bowling or batting practice. This strategy seeks to safeguard the well-being of the players in the midst of severe pollution.



Notably, back in 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team played a Test match against India in New Delhi while wearing surgical masks as a precautionary measure to combat the harmful levels of pollution. Team manager Mahinda Halangoda did not rule out the possibility of implementing similar precautions in the upcoming matches. He mentioned that, upon their arrival in New Delhi, they were instructed to wear masks, and the team remained vigilant regarding their players' health and safety in the prevailing smoggy conditions.

