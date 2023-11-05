Previous African leader escapes jail in armed assault

(MENAFN) In a daring attack, armed assailants stormed a prison in the capital of Guinea, Conakry, successfully freeing former president and coup leader, Moussa Dadis Camara. The incident was confirmed by Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright, who revealed that alongside Camara, Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou, who were implicated in a massacre at a stadium in Conakry over a decade ago, also managed to escape.



The daring operation was marked by heavy gunfire, as depicted in unverified videos circulating on social media. Witnesses reported a significant security presence in the city, and the center of Conakry was cordoned off. According to reports, the assailants, led by the son of Claude Pivi, arrived at the prison in a convoy of four pick-up trucks.



Justice Minister Wright assured the public that efforts to locate and apprehend the fugitives were underway. He also noted that one of the escapees, Moussa Tiegboro Camara, had already been recaptured, and measures had been taken to close the country's borders.



Moussa Dadis Camara took control of Guinea in a coup following the death of President Lansana Conte in late 2008. He, along with several other former Guinean officials, faced trial for their involvement in the tragic events at a stadium in Conakry on September 28, 2009. During that incident, over 150 individuals lost their lives.



As the search for Camara, Pivi, and Goumou continues, the incident has sent shockwaves through Guinea, raising concerns about the security situation in the country. The audacity and precision of the prison break highlight the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining law and order.



