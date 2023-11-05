National Labor Relations Board rejects UAW lawsuit against Sen. Tim Scott

(MENAFN) A September lawsuit by United Auto Workers against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) was dismissed by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.



The main subject of the lawsuit was remarks made by Scott during a campaign event in which he supported the illegal practice of firing striking employees.



“I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike,” Scott declared at an Iowa campaign event. “He said, ‘You strike, you’re fired.’ Simple concept to me, to the extent that we can use that once again.”



The union stated that Scott was “engaging in unfair labor practices.”



When the lawsuit was first filed, Scott vehemently objected, claiming that UAW was trying to "threaten" and "shut me up."



NBC News examined an NLRB letter that dismissed the case and referenced UAW's "lack of cooperation."



After Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors each agreed to tentative contracts with the union that would include considerable salary increases and stronger protections for workers' benefits, the UAW terminated its weeks-long strike against the "Big Three" automakers this week.

