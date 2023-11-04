Bahrain Halts Trade Ties With Israel, Envoys Return - Parliament

This handout photo provided by the Palestinian Authority’s press office shows Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (right) posing for a photo with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 29 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MANAMA - Bahrain's lower house of parliament announced on Thursday the halting of economic ties with Israel and the return of ambassadors on both sides over the Israel's war on Gaza, although there was no government confirmation.

“The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country,” a statement said.

“Economic relations with Israel have also been halted,” said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

The move is“in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people”, it said.

Abdulnabi Salman, parliament's first deputy speaker, confirmed the decision to AFP, saying the“ongoing conflict in Gaza cannot tolerate silence”.

Bahrain and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.



Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.