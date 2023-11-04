Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Recent Snaps Erupt 'Patch-Up' Rumours With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flagged off the rumours of her patch-up with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who officially got divorced and separated from the actor in 2021, had indicated that she had moved on from him when she dropped several stunning photos, but without the tattoo of his name. However, her recent post has got fans guessing again. On Friday, Samantha shared an adorable collage of pictures in which she flaunted her sartorial style. One of the pictures displayed she has not removed the tattoo dedicated to Naga Chaitanya.

For the unversed, Samantha had the nickname of Chaitanya, Chay, permanently inked and tattooed near her rib area. In the new photos, Samantha was flaunting the tattoo while wearing a white tub top, a jacket and a pair of pants. While it was earlier also believed that she had removed it, fans are glad to learn that she still has the tattoo intact.

One fan wrote, "The other day, someone said that he has taken a tattoo. Maybe it was cut out (at the time)." A fan noted, "Still had a tattoo." A third fan shares, "Who said that it got removed." A fan reveals, "Nag tattoo still there."

Last month, Naga Chaitanya sparked rumours of the patch-up when he shared a photo of Hash, a dog, which he and Samantha got when they were still married. In the photo, Hash was seated in the lap of Chaitanya in his car while he watched the sunset. He shared the photo with the caption, "Vibe." While it seems like Samantha and Chaitanya are co-parenting their dogs, the photo opened the floodgate of speculations that Chaitanya and Samantha might have patched up.

