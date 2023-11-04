Punta Cana Fishing Charters With Big Marlin Charters In The Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Come from USA and fish with us for trophy size Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, King Mackerel or Blue or Whte Marlin, Atlantic Sailfish, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Barracuda.



Punta Cana is a popular destination for fishing charters because of its location on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, which provides access to a wide range of fishing opportunities in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Big Marlin Charters is a best and largest fishing charters company based in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, that offers a range of services and amenities for fishing real fishermen. Deep-sea fishing trips for all levels of anglers.



You can relax and cool down during the fishing charters in the big cabin with white leather couches, the bar, TV, cold drinks. There is a shower and a WC. Brand tackles Peen or Shimano, fighting chair Pompanette.



The Big Catch

One of the most exciting aspects of fishing in Punta Cana is the chance to catch a big marlin. These powerful fish can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and put up a thrilling fight. Big Marlin Charters specializes in marlin fishing and has a high success rate in catching these prized fish. So if you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping experience, book a marlin fishing trip with Big Marlin Charters.



Big Marlin Charters offers just private fishing charters, which means that you can have the entire boat to yourself or your group friends or family. This is a great option for families or groups of friends who want to enjoy a day on the water together. This is one of the reason why is our boats very clean.

Don forget to add 1 hr. sonerkeling for free for family deep sea fishing trips close to reef.



Van transfer and cold drinks included. Reef Snorkeling after fishing is possible.



Big Marlin Charters is a premier fishing charter company in Punta Cana, offering a variety of fishing trips for all levels of experience. Their experienced captains and crew are experts in the local waters and will ensure that you have the best chance of catching the big one. With top-of-the-line equipment and a commitment to sustainable fishing practices, Big Marlin Charters is dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all.



Punta Cana fishing charters with Big Marlin Charters. Offshore deep sea fishing Dominican Repiblic. Clean and well-maintained fishing boats. All the boats have comfortable couches on the flibridge and bimini. Peen or Shimano rods and reels. Fighting chair every boat. Bait Balyhoo and lures and fishing equipment for deep sea fishing is worth best compliments, it is top class professional Exprienced locan captain and mate. Trophey size fishing for White or Blue Marlin, Sailfish, Barracuda Wahoo, Mahi Mahi, Dorado . No hidden fee. Private van transfer and cold drinks on aboard included. Reef snorkeling after fishing.



Our driver will pick you up at 7:30 AM morning for private fishing charters in Punta Cana. Don't forget to confirm your room number. Bring towels and sunscreen. We reccomend to use flip flop sandals.



Your remaining balance please pay cash in the beginning of your trip. We recommend to take Dramamine pills not less than one hour before trip to avoid seasickness.

