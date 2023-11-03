Korek Customers "Disconnected From Other Networks"

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Erbil-based telecommunications company Korek Telecom has reportedly been blocked from communicating with other domestic and international carriers, according to Rudaw .

This follows a public announcement last week from Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) , which threatened to disconnect the company if it did not pay its financial obligations:

"Based on the expiration of Korek Company's license on August 30, 2022, the judicial decisions issued by the competent courts, the decisions of the CMC's Board of Commissioners, and the outstanding significant financial dues owed by the company, which have not been settled by the company to date despite all the negotiations and dialogues that have taken place with the company, we would like to inform the Iraqi public as follows:

First - The Media and Communications Commission has instructed the suspension of the sale and trade of any new SIM cards related to Korek Telecommunications Company.

Second - The Commission urges dear citizens not to purchase any new SIM cards related to Korek Company.

Third - The Commission emphasizes to agents and sales points not to sell or trade any new SIM cards for the company, and otherwise, they will face legal accountability.

Fourth - We announce to the public that the Media and Communications Commission is in the process of severing the interconnection between Korek Telecom Company and the mobile phone companies operating in the country within ten days from the date of this statement, until the company fulfills its financial obligations."

The CMC won a judicial decision against Korek in May, obliging the company to pay approximately $800 million to the Iraqi state treasury.

In a separate disput , the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in March ordered Korek and its head, Sirwan Saber Mustafa Barzani, to pay damages of $1.65 billion to Iraq Telecom Limited , a subsidiary of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP , and International Holdings Limited , an affiliate of Agility.

