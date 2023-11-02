Malabar Gold & Diamonds Sees Surge In Jewellery Sale

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, marked significant sales during the Karva Chauth occasion in several of its showrooms in Qatar, a statement said yesterday.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds saw a 50% increase in sales as compared to the previous year with customers flocking to its showrooms at Barwa Village, LuLu Hypermarket D Ring Road, Al Watan Center-Doha, Al Khor Mall, and LuLu Hypermarket Gharrafa to purchase gifts for their loved ones.

A day marked by wives fasting for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, Karva Chauth is a traditional festival celebrated by Indians hailing from the northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. The day of Karva Chauth is based on the lunar calendar and this year, it fell on November 1.

“Karva Chauth is a cherished and meaningful celebration, heavily rooted in the Indian culture. It is a day when married women observe a day-long fast to express their profound love for their husbands who in turn reciprocate by gifting their wives as a token of gratitude for their sacrifices and devotion.

The exquisite array of jewellery that we have presented makes Malabar Gold & Diamonds the obvious choice for Karva Chauth gifting and the sales that we recorded across our showrooms on November 1 is a testament to this, further solidifying our position as the preferred jeweller amongst the Indian community,” commented Shamlal Ahamed, managing director-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Karva Chauth serves as a prelude to Diwali, setting the stage for the festive season and creating an atmosphere of joy and anticipation.

The exquisite array of jewellery in gold, certified diamonds and precious gems unveiled as part of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' Festive Jewellery collection and a host of attractive offers including free gold coins on purchase of jewellery, made the brand an ideal choice for shoppers who were looking to elevate their celebrations on Karva Chauth, the statement added.

