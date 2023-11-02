Ukraine Adds Nestle To List Of Int'l War Sponsors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has added the Swiss corporation Nestle to the list of international sponsors of Russia's war.

According to Ukrinform, the NACP reported this.

"The Swiss corporation Nestle is one of the largest food producers in the world, doing business in 187 countries. Despite the Russian war of aggression, Nestle continues to operate in Russia, supplying goods to the aggressor and expanding its Russian production base," the agency said.

The NACP reminded that Nestle produces instant coffee, mineral water, chocolate, ice cream, dairy products, baby food, pet food and other products. Worldwide, the company's product line includes more than 2,000 brands - from legendary and world-famous to popular local brands. The main brands are: KitKat, Nescafé, Nesquik, Nestea and others. As of early 2022, the Swiss corporation had seven factories in Russia.

"Despite the fact that the profit from the Russian market is only a little more than 2% of Nestle's total business, the company has not yet dared to leave the market of the terrorist state. Nestle explains this by the need to provide the Russian population with basic necessities, as well as to take care of its Russian employees. Nestle employs over 7,000 people in Russia. This is a significant support for the economy of the terrorist state," the NACP stressed.

Nestle is represented in Russia through Nestle Russia LLC. In 2021, it paid more than USD 25 million in taxes. However, Nestle has not published data on its income and taxes paid for 2022. In April 2023, the management of Nestle Russia LLC asked the Russian Ministry of Finance to take the necessary measures to restrict public access to the results of operations and financial statements of the company's subsidiaries, which are contained in the state information resource of financial statements.

"However, it is known that in 2022, Nestle imported USD 374 million worth of semi-finished products and raw materials to Russia, and USD 271 million in the first nine months of 2023.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company announced the suspension of exports and imports to Russia, except for essential goods. However, the shelves of Russian stores are still full of their products. Among the available products are Bystrow breakfasts, Maggi soups and broth cubes, Purina pet food, chocolate bars, and Nespresso coffee," the NACP noted.

In addition, in October 2022, the company imported technical equipment into Russia under the guise of milk powder, as evidenced by the court proceedings of the Moscow Arbitration Court No. A40-24044/2023. In other words, the company imports not only raw materials for essential goods, but also tries to covertly send technological equipment to Russia to develop its own business.

"This proves that history has taught the Swiss corporation Nestle nothing. Back during World War II, the company worked on two fronts, supplying its products to the German army's dry rations and at the same time exporting them to the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.

Thus, by staying in Russia, Nestle once again shows the whole world that it is normal to cooperate with the aggressor. It demonstrates to Russia itself that it is still integrated into global processes, despite war crimes and the murder of thousands of Ukrainians," the NACP emphasized.

As reported, the NACP included three major Chinese oil and gas companies - China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) - in the list of international sponsors of the war.