Atal Innovation Mission To Host State-Level Innovation Workshop For Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development

The Atal Innovation Mission is set to organize 'Building State-level Innovation Ecosystems', a peer-to-peer workshop at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) on November 6-8.

NITI AAyog through this workshop aims to Focus on the development of state-level innovation ecosystems. The three-day workshop will provide a unique platform for states and union territories (UTs) across India to convene, exchange insights, and build strategies to foster innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) within their respective regions.

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission Chintan Vaishnav while addressing a pre event press conference on Thursday said that“India's recent ascent in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st to 40th place, underscores the nation's vast innovation potential. To continue this remarkable trajectory and break into the top 25, it is imperative that India's diverse states collaborate to build resilient I&E ecosystems tailored to their specific strengths and local contexts. These ecosystems play a pivotal role in strengthening regional industries, stimulating economic growth, and generating employment opportunities.”

He further maintained that the states across India have already embarked on the journey to construct robust I&E ecosystems, supported by initiatives from the Central Government. Consequently, a multitude of state-level models have emerged, each offering its own set of insights and accomplishments.

However, this state-level workshop has been meticulously designed to harness the power of mutual learning among states and UTs, fostering a shared commitment to advancing their respective state-level I&E ecosystems.

The purpose of this workshop is to unleash the power of peer learning across the states/UTs in order to propel each state-level ecosystem forward.

In addition to sharing of State/UT-level innovation and entrepreneurship models, participants will exchange ideas, strategies, and experiences, showcasing successful implementations and the knowledge they have acquired in building innovation ecosystems.

Furthermore, the workshop aims to create a dynamic network of state and UT-level ecosystem builders who can continue to collaborate, exchange ideas, and drive progress beyond the workshop. The participants will also visit parts of the Karnataka innovation ecosystem during the workshop.

