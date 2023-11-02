Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'gara Distinguished By Best Law Firms® In The 2024 Edition For 15 Practice Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOHNSTON, RI, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC (PLDO) announced today that it has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms ®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, in 15 practice areas in Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts. This marks the 14th consecutive year PLDO has received the designation for its professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.PLDO's practice areas recognized for their legal excellence in Regional Tier 1/Rhode Island include: Corporate Law; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Employment Law – Management; Government Relations Practice; Labor Law – Management; Litigation - Labor & Employment; Nonprofit / Charities Law; and Securities / Capital Markets Law.PLDO's practice areas recognized in Regional Tier 2/Rhode Island include: Administrative / Regulatory Law; Corporate Governance Law; Criminal Defense: General Practice; Health Care Law; and Mergers & Acquisitions Law. PLDO's Health Care Law practice was ranked in the Regional Tier 2/Boston, MA, and the firm's Criminal Defense: White Collar and Mediation practices were recognized in Regional Tier 3/Rhode Island.Inclusion in the 2024“Best Law Firms” in America list is in addition to 15 of our attorneys named to the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® and six (6) attorneys named Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. In addition, Gary R. Pannone, Managing Principal, Matthew“Matty” A. Lopes, Jr, Principal, and Joseph M. DiOrio, Chairman, Banking & Creditor's Rights, were recognized by Best Lawyers as a 2024 Lawyer of the Year in their respective practice areas. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the“Lawyer of the Year.”Founded in 2006, PLDO is a leading, full-service law firm that is committed to bringing entrepreneurial business principles to the practice of law. PLDO attorneys are innovators and collaborators with a record of achievement representing clients with the highest level of legal services in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The firm's team approach, extensive knowledge and depth of experience enables our attorneys to identify the core issues in client matters and effectively apply the right resources to resolve issues. PLDO's success is rooted in its cutting-edge approach to modern legal representation, commitment to teamwork and providing superior service for clients built on respect, responsiveness and cost-efficiency that results in long-lasting relationships.For information about PLDO, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.###ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include banking and creditor's rights, corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida.

