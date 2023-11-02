G.O.A.T. Fuel® Announces Exclusive Flavors With The Vitamin Shoppe®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Season 3 Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale flavors available exclusively at leading specialty health and wellness retailer

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Fuel®, the health-forward energy drink from Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned NFL G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, is excited to announce that it is partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe® as the exclusive retailer of its new Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale flavors. The two exclusive flavors join an audacious ensemble of new, Season 3 flavors available in October that also include Snow Cone and Dragon Pomegranate.

G.O.A.T. Fuel exclusive Vitamin Shoppe flavors, Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale

The Season 3 lineup of G.O.A.T. Fuel flavors are available at nearly 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores nationwide, as well as on vitaminshoppe, effective November 5, 2023.

G.O.A.T. Fuel is quickly becoming the go-to energy drink for those looking for healthier, great-tasting energy, and is available online and at approximately 15,000 retail locations across the country including The Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Publix, Target, Walmart and HEB.

Renowned for its cordyceps mushrooms-the first energy drink to tap into the powerhouse adaptogen-G.O.A.T. Fuel delivers sustained energy and is also powered by natural caffeine, green tea, BCAAs and 10 essential vitamins to improve recovery, making it the ideal beverage for anyone chasing greatness. It is also the Official Energy Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers-yet another indication of the beverage company's fast-growing popularity amongst athletes and non-athletes alike.

"We're excited to be joining The Vitamin Shoppe family-it's another step forward for us as a brand, and one of the top retailers we identified in terms of growing our distribution footprint," said

Jaqui Rice Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel. "We can't wait to see how their customers respond to our new flavors, especially knowing the only place to purchase them off the shelf is at The Vitamin Shoppe."

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, "We are thrilled to launch G.O.A.T. Fuel with the exclusive Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale flavors, available only at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. The energy drinks category is enjoying robust growth at The Vitamin Shoppe, driven by our industry-leading assortment of the latest brands, flavors, and formulations. Apart from its lineup of appealing flavors, G.O.A.T. Fuel's inclusion of cordyceps mushrooms in its formula provides a unique, functional point of differentiation that we believe our customers will respond to."

For more information and to purchase or find out where G.O.A.T. Fuel can be purchased visit . For additional information on The Vitamin Shoppe visit .

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® ("greatest of all time") was created by NFL Hall of Famer

Jerry Rice, his daughter

Jaqui Rice Gold

and

Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn't be reserved

just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins. Visit

.

About The Vitamin Shoppe ®

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin ShoppeTM, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactorTM, fitfactor KETOTM, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYouTM. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners, and via its website, . The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

