Israel wants to murder significant number of citizens to defeat Hamas

(MENAFN) A US-based news agency said that the Israeli government has informed its allies in "private conversations" that it is prepared to murder a significant number of citizens with the intention of beating Hamas in Gaza.



In light of the "humanitarian crisis in Gaza," President Joe Biden's administration is still in favor of Israel but has grown "more critical" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of Hamas, the news site reported on Monday.



The news agency said, "It became evident to US officials that Israeli leaders believed mass civilian casualties were an acceptable price in the military campaign." Israeli officials also mentioned the "devastating bombings" the US had used against Germany and Japan during World War II, including the use of atomic weapons against Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



Steven Donziger, an activist and attorney, saw the report in the news agency's print version on Tuesday.



“This might help explain the massive scale of civilian and child death currently taking place in Gaza,” Donziger said in a post on social media. “This mentality also might explain why Israel just dropped a huge bomb on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza and why it appears to be targeting civilians.”



The story was also spotted by Mehdi Hassan, the host of a TV channel, on Wednesday. She said the paragraph was "almost buried" in the middle of the post.

