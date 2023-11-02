WHO head urges for unrestricted access to medical supplies, fuel aid into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged for unrestricted access to medical supplies and fuel aid in the Gaza Strip.



"No words can describe our concern for the patients who have just lost the only possibility to receive lifesaving cancer treatment or palliative care," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X platform.



"I urge and I plead - for full medical and fuel aid access NOW! The more we wait, the more we put these fragile lives at risk," he added.



Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported on Wednesday that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the sole public healthcare facility for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, has been rendered inoperative as a result of Israeli assaults and a shortage of fuel.



"As of today, the hospital is out of service, as a result of the shortage of fuel and the several attacks that affected the facility. This is the only public hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, and now dozens of cancer patients’ lives are at serious risk," the MSF declared in his post on X.



It stated that hospitals and other healthcare institutions are being bombed as part of this "horrific onslaught," and that Israeli authorities are still preventing gasoline from entering Gaza, which is necessary to power hospitals.

