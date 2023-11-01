Championships On Aerobic & Acrobatic Gymnastics Kick Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex is hosting the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship.

Nearly 10 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are taking part in the aerobic gymnastics competitions, Azernews reports.

At the 7th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, the gymnasts participate in the age categories of "pre-juniors'' (born 2009–2011), "juniors'' (born 2006–2008), and "adults'' (born 2005 and older). At the Baku Open Gymnastics Championship, gymnasts perform in the age categories of "kids" (born 2015–2016), "children'' (born 2012–2014), "pre-juniors'' (born 2009–2011), and "juniors" (born 2006–2008). Gymnasts test their strength in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.

Around 68 athletes are taking part in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on Acrobatic Gymnastics. The gymnasts represent Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami district.

Gymnasts will compete for medals in women's pairs (age category: "children" (born 2007–2012), "kids" (born 2008–2017), "pre-juniors" (born 2005–2011), "adults" (born 2008 and older), male pairs ("adults"), mixed pairs ("kids", "pre-juniors", "adults"), and female groups ("children" (born 2007–2012), "kids", "pre-juniors", "juniors" (born 2004–2010).

Within the tournament, the gymnasts will demonstrate balance, tempo, and mixed exercises.

The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship will run until November 2.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.