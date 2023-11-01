Championships On Aerobic & Acrobatic Gymnastics Kick Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex is hosting the 7th
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics
Championship.
Nearly 10 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports
Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are taking part in the
aerobic gymnastics competitions, Azernews reports.
At the 7th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, the
gymnasts participate in the age categories of "pre-juniors'' (born
2009–2011), "juniors'' (born 2006–2008), and "adults'' (born 2005
and older). At the Baku Open Gymnastics Championship, gymnasts
perform in the age categories of "kids" (born 2015–2016),
"children'' (born 2012–2014), "pre-juniors'' (born 2009–2011), and
"juniors" (born 2006–2008). Gymnasts test their strength in
individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.
Around 68 athletes are taking part in the 28th Azerbaijan
Championship and Baku Championship on Acrobatic Gymnastics. The
gymnasts represent Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth
Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club,
Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13
of Nizami district.
Gymnasts will compete for medals in women's pairs (age category:
"children" (born 2007–2012), "kids" (born 2008–2017), "pre-juniors"
(born 2005–2011), "adults" (born 2008 and older), male pairs
("adults"), mixed pairs ("kids", "pre-juniors", "adults"), and
female groups ("children" (born 2007–2012), "kids", "pre-juniors",
"juniors" (born 2004–2010).
Within the tournament, the gymnasts will demonstrate balance,
tempo, and mixed exercises.
The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics
Championship will run until November 2.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
