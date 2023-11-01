Amman Public Transportation Used By 2.2M Passengers In October

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - More people are opting for the use of public transportation in Jordan as the Amman Bus and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems welcomed over 2.2 million passengers on board during October 2023.Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh expressed his delight at this upward trend and affirmed that the Greater Amman Municipality is committed to providing excellent service to the citizens of Amman.The fees for using public transport range from 45 to 55 piasters, with one route charging 65 piasters.