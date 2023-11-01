Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Marks Centenary Of Turkish Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, Gunay Afandiyeva has participated in the event timed to
the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.
The event was co-organized by the Turkish Embassy in Switzerland
and the Kingdom of Liechtenstein as well as the Consulate General
in Zurich, Azernews reports.
The leadership of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country,
international organizations, government agencies, business and
academic circles, as well as members of the Turkish community and
media representatives, took part in the event.
Opening the event, the Turkish Ambassador to Switzerland Emine
Ece Ozbayoglu Acarsoy noted that the Republic, which Gazi Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk called "His greatest creation", is a guarantee of the
democratization, development and modernization of Türkiye, and
stressed that the country's growing reputation is a source of pride
every day.
She emphasised that, as a result of successful anti-terrorist
measures carried out by the heroic Azerbaijani Army, the raising of
the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev in
Khankendi caused pride among the entire Turkic world and was
perceived as an important step towards achieving permanent peace
and stability in the region.
The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the International Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation for the solemn celebration of the
100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye
with various projects during the year and wished the organization
success in preserving and promoting the Turkic cultural
heritage.
Speaking at the event, the Foundation's president, Gunay
Afandiyeva congratulated the event participants on the occasion of
the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye,
noting that Turkiye is a heroic chronicle, continuing from ancient
history to the present day, a great force supporting the unity and
common future of the Turkic world.
The foundation president outlined that the Turkish Republic,
established in 1923 by the great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is
currently one of the most powerful countries in the world with
great political weight under the leadership of the President of the
Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Gunay Afandiyeva briefed the event participants about the
foundation activities and its main goals aimed at the promotion of
the the centuries-old history and rich culture of the Turkic
people.
She introduced the guests to the "Seven Beauties" music
ensemble, created under the auspices of the organization. Headed by
Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Turan Manafzade, the ensemble consists
of professional musicians representing seven Turkic states -
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,Uzbekistan,
Turkmenistan and Hungary.
After the opening speeches, the address of the Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "October 29 - Republic Day" was read out.
The event was followed by a concert by the music ensemble "Seven
Beauties", which aroused great interest among the guests.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
