Qatar Attends Anti-Corruption GCC Ministerial Panel Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Muscat: Qatar, represented by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA), participated yesterday in the 9th meeting of anti-corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Muscat, Oman.
Chairman of ACTA H E Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad headed the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting. During the meeting, several issues related to combating corruption were discussed.
MENAFN01112023000063011010ID1107350545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.