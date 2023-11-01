Qatar Attends Anti-Corruption GCC Ministerial Panel Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Qatar, represented by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA), participated yesterday in the 9th meeting of anti-corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Muscat, Oman.

Chairman of ACTA H E Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad headed the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting. During the meeting, several issues related to combating corruption were discussed.