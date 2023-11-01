(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melodie Platform Relaunched: Faster & Easier To License Copyright-Safe Music For Content

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Melodie ( ) is a tech-enabled music licensing solution providing authentic stock music for content creators, businesses and creative platforms. Powered by AI search tools, and with a roster of top caliber artists, Melodie makes it fast, affordable and easy to findcopyright-safe music to use in content.Melodie today released an update to their existing music search and licensing product, a turbocharged series of upgrades that makes the platform even more powerful, while still remaining user friendly. With built-in copyright and monetisation safety for use of their exclusive library of music across YouTube,Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and any future platform, content creators can easily find and license highquality music for their videos, podcasts, apps, games, live streams and more. There's now even more music to choose from, with an extended library of 25,000+ high-quality songs and stems from awardwinning composers and independent artists, all original and exclusive to Melodie.Creators can find the perfect tracks in seconds, with AI search, intuitive tags and search exclusions. The new drag-and-drop Playlist Creator makes it fast and easy to curate playlists, while the new 'Mobile First' design makes it simple to search and save on the go. The new“My library” section allows users to storecurated playlists, as well as favourite collections and artists; or use the Artist Search Menu to search favourites, or exclude specific artists. Plus, there's now Visible Waveforms for every track, including versions and stems, to identify each track's sections, crescendos, hits and endings.The new interface is slicker and more intuitive - with AI search tools, search exclusions and hot keys. There's music to discover in every style, for every mood and purpose.Aly Madhavji of Blockchain Founders Fund commented on the recent updates: "In today's digital landscape, it's paramount to have a platform that seamlessly merges technology and artistry. Melodie's commitment to empowering both content and music creators sets them apart. The enhancements further emphasize Melodie's dedication to innovation, making it a go-to solution for creators worldwide.Melodie was founded by composers, musicians and sound designers, all with first-hand experience of the crucial role music plays in storytelling. Since its inception, Melodie pledged to support a thriving creative community, empowering artists to do what they do best - make great music. To that point, every time a piece of music is downloaded at Melodie, a real (human) artist gets paid.Trusted by major brands, producers and studios worldwide, Melodie caters to the needs of content creators, whilst importantly, supporting the growth of the music creators themselves.There are Creator, Pro and Enterprise subscription options, to access unlimited quality stock music.Melodie - music for storytellers. Learn more atAbout MelodieMelodie Music provides a simple solution for content creators seeking to find and license high-quality music for their projects. With Creator, Pro and Enterprise subscription options, their exclusive and meticulously curated catalogue of original music is accessible through an online search platform equipped with AI-powered search tools. Founded by composers, musicians and sound designers with first-hand experience of the crucial role music plays in storytelling, Melodie delivers an intuitive, user-friendly music licensing platform that caters to the needs of content creators, while supporting the growth of the music creators themselves. Learn more at

Kat Tamayo

Melodie

439812501398

