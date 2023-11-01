H.E. Vit Jedlicka President Of Liberland Appointed Chief Patron Of Indo Liberland Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – In a significant stride towards cultural collaboration and diplomatic relations, the Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum was recently established in association with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) during a visit by a delegation from the Republic of Liberland. The forum aims to facilitate a vibrant exchange of arts and culture between the people of Liberland and India.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chair for the Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum, took this opportunity to honor H.E. Vit Jedlicka, the esteemed President of Liberland, by presenting him with the title of Chief Patron for the forum. Dr. Marwah emphasized the significance of H.E. Vit Jedlicka's guidance and support in promoting and nurturing the relationship between the citizens of Liberland and India.



Further, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended Patronship to other distinguished personalities, including H.E. Arthur Yakubovsky, Ambassador of Liberland to the UAE, Samuel Davidova, Consul of Georgia, and Syed Algazi, Honorary Consul General of Liberland in India. Their commitment to strengthening ties and fostering cultural exchanges between Liberland and India through art and culture was reiterated during the event.



The event served as a platform for the attendees to express their eagerness and determination to deepen relations with India through the means of art and culture. The Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum aspires to create a robust network of cultural exchange, transcending borders and fostering a stronger bond between Liberland and India.



