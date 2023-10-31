Ecosystem Which Promoted Separatism & Terrorism In J & K Dismantled: LG

Addressing J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations here on Tuesday, Sinha said that in the last 4 years, the grandeur and divinity of the crown jewel of the nation found a new identity and 1.3 crore citizens- Karmayogis got new wings to their dreams.

“Ecosystem, which promoted separatism & terrorism for almost 70 years, has been successfully dismantled. The age-old ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace have been established. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the UT has achieved its fullest glory,” he said.

The Union Territory administration, the LG said, have excelled in many areas & building a new J&K in Viksit Bharat. He said agriculture, industry & tourism sectors are showing impressive growth.

“New infrastructure is being built across the UT. This new dynamism is the result of dedication, commitment and hard work of 1.3 crore citizens,” he said

“Equitable growth for all, dynamic rural economy, empowerment of youth, women and farmers, transparent, corruption-free administration & achievement in social sector to provide quality life is an inspiration for the entire country,” he added.

The LG further said that the previous tradition in J&K has come to an end as the people are now happy participating in ensuring change on the ground.

“J&K in the past four months have reached new heights while Police as well as the other security forces have made this change successful,” he said.

“The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured complete support to J&K in the past four years, thus making it possible to ensure change on the ground,” he said, adding that the people are aware of the situation of roads, power and water supply, but now the situation has changed on the ground.

He said several roads have been constructed, railway tracks, new airport is coming, cinema halls, power projects and other things have come up for the wellbeing of people.

“We might not have been able to achieve 100 per cent target, but an ease of life has been ensured to the people in the last four years,” Sinha said, adding that the administration is committed to come up to the expectations of the citizens.

In every sector, J&K is moving forward, I know, we might not have achieved everything, but there is insincerity in our intentions, he further said, adding that J&K youth have been given wings to fly as different schemes have been launched in J&K in the last four years to assist the youngsters to achieve their dreams.“We have ensured benefits to every single individual without any discrimination as every citizen was treated equally,” he said.

He also said that J&K has topped in ensuring online services to the people.

The LG said that the administration made a serious effort to make peace a permanent feature in J&K.“Schools, colleges and businesses are open all 365 days a year,” he said.

About the tourism boom, he said that 1.85 crore tourists have visited J&K so far, adding that the target of 2.25 crore footfall of tourists will be achieved this year. He also said that there has been a 350 per cent increase in the foreign tourist arrivals in the last four hours.

Many other developments have been done like Darbar Move has been done away with, land to landless people have been ensured, cold storage units have come up, 970 entrepreneurs have been assisted and more than one lakh Kisan cards have been provided in the last four years.

“On this UT Foundation Day, I want to tell you that J&K is at top in every sector, but don't see this achievement through the prism of figures as the ease of living has been ensured through this achievement,” he said.

In Sports, he said that J&K youth is becoming a powerhouse to represent the country at different levels, adding that the UT has got more funds under sports category compared to other states and UTs.

The LG also said that enough was done to eliminate the terrorism in J&K and thus it is taking its last breath now.

“Time has come to eliminate the terrorism from J&K so that the new generation will not bear the brunt of terrorism any more. The people must cooperate and support the endeavour of government in eliminating the terrorism,” he said

'Youth Our Most Precious Wealth'

Stating that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are the most precious wealth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Tuesday that the opportunity to compete in different sports will enable them to bring new hope, right skills to excel in life, courage to achieve success in every field and become role models for children.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2023 during which he felicitated the winner, runner-up and other outstanding players of the tournament

In his address, Sinha congratulated the CRPF Srinagar Sector officials, and all the participating players and teams from Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar.

“CRPF has always lived upto its motto of 'Service & Loyalty' and proven its mettle since inception in 1949 with single vision of 'Nation First'. Its effort to engage youth from Kashmir is creating new environment of peace, prosperity and building moral leadership among young generation,” he said.

He called for united efforts to establish a more conducive environment and provide platforms to nurture the budding sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sports disciplines.

“The youth of J&K UT is our most precious wealth. The opportunity to compete in different sports will enable them to bring new hope, right skills to excel in life, courage to achieve success in every field and become role models for children,” the LG added.

The final was played between MLA Gymkhana Club Budgam and Kashmir Tigers Lal Chowk.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now