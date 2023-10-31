Mansoor Bin Mohammed Attends Launch Of Fourth Edition Of 'Emarat Alaman'

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, attended the launch of the fourth edition of 'Emarat Al Aman'.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the event's primary goal is to celebrate the country's accomplishments in safeguarding its security while highlighting SIRA's pivotal role in maintaining the safety of the community.

The fourth edition of 'Emarat AlAman', being held from 30 October to 2 November 2023, at Dubai Mall Zabeel, the official sponsor of the event, features the participation of both public and private sectors. The event serves as a testament to Dubai's commitment to establishing a secure environment for all its residents, businesses and institutions. It effectively portrays Dubai as a city where every individual actively contributes to the collective endeavour of ensuring safety.

The 2023 edition of the event has been launched in collaboration with several partners, including strategic partners flydubai and Emirates NBD. The event includes a diverse range of activities and competitions in which participants from both government and private institutions, as well as the general public can engage in individual, group, physical and intellectual challenges. The event aims to create opportunities for fostering a spirit of cooperation, teamwork, and collective work inspired by the experience of unity and the challenges faced by SIRA. The challenges are inspired by popular Emirati games such as the Union Journey Challenge, Emirates Ship and Union Rope, which have been creatively designed by EM Code Technology.

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, said the continued success of 'Emarat AlAman' reflects the vital role of the security sector in Dubai's development and aims to convey vital messages related to safety and security to the community. He said: "The first edition of 'Emarat AlAman' was launched in 2018 to showcase the role of the private security sector in providing security and safety in Dubai and shed light on the sector's crucial role. The event was conceived and born out of community involvement and the need to convey meaningful messages, given that the security sector yields tangible outcomes rather than intangible ones.”

"Reflecting SIRA's philosophy and its pursuit of excellence, and in keeping with our ongoing journey of success, our aim is to engage an even larger number of participants to reinforce the pivotal role of security. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors for supporting this exceptional event," he remarked. He further said that 'Emarat AlAman' is one of the most important national events organised by SIRA.

The launch of the fourth edition of the event was attended by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police; His Excellency Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services at Dubai Civil Defense; Major General Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transport Security Department in Dubai; and His Excellency Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Border Security Council.