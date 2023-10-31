New Water Well Opens In Uganda In Honor Of Former Azerbaijan MP

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS
A new water well has been opened in Uganda in honor of former MP
Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month, Azernews reports.
The Ugandan government has recently opened a new water well in
honor of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ganira Pashayeva, who
passed away last month. The well, located in Nyamahasa parish,
Mutunda sub-county, Kiryandongo district,
The project is expected to provide access to clean water and
improved sanitation for the 170 people in the village. The
community will participate in excavating and constructing the water
source, and the aim is for all households to own an improved
latrine.
The project also includes a Community-Led Total Sanitation
(CLTS) program, which facilitates a process in which community
members realize the negative consequences of their current water,
sanitation, and hygiene behaviors and are inspired to take
action.
The well was constructed in just two months, with the pump
installation taking place in January. The community is now enjoying
the benefits of clean and safe water, thanks to the efforts of all
those involved in the project.
