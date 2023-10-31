               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Water Well Opens In Uganda In Honor Of Former Azerbaijan MP


10/31/2023 7:07:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS

A new water well has been opened in Uganda in honor of former MP Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month, Azernews reports.

The Ugandan government has recently opened a new water well in honor of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month. The well, located in Nyamahasa parish, Mutunda sub-county, Kiryandongo district,

The project is expected to provide access to clean water and improved sanitation for the 170 people in the village. The community will participate in excavating and constructing the water source, and the aim is for all households to own an improved latrine.

The project also includes a Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) program, which facilitates a process in which community members realize the negative consequences of their current water, sanitation, and hygiene behaviors and are inspired to take action.

The well was constructed in just two months, with the pump installation taking place in January. The community is now enjoying the benefits of clean and safe water, thanks to the efforts of all those involved in the project.

MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107345163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search