Blue Wave Orthodontics Welcomes Newest Orthodontist, Dr. Belal Heddaya, To Their Expert Team

Dr. Belal Heddaya joins Blue Wave Orthodontics in Tampa, bringing skill, passion, and commitment to exceptional patient care.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Wave Orthodontics is proud to welcome Dr. Belal Heddaya , the newest addition to their team of dedicated orthodontic professionals.Dr. Heddaya is a highly skilled and passionate orthodontist, joining Blue Wave Orthodontics with a commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and contributing a wealth of experience in orthodontics.Growing up the son of an orthodontist and an orthopedic surgeon in Alexandria, Egypt, Dr. Heddaya was ingrained with the values of caring for others and continuously striving for self improvement at an early age.Dr. Heddaya earned his dental degree at UT Health San Antonio dental school in 2020, then continued on to complete his orthodontic residency.His extensive experience includes treating comprehensive adolescent and adult cases, interdisciplinary cases, and those requiring TADs (Temporary Anchorage Devices). Additionally, he is proficient in specialized procedures like laser gingivectomy, lingual orthodontics, indirect bonding, and esthetic detailing.Dr. Heddaya's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through his passion for dental photography, where he meticulously captures the quality of his work and attention to detail. He views each challenge as an opportunity for growth and skill refinement.At Blue Wave Orthodontics, Dr. Belal Heddaya is enthusiastic about working collaboratively with the orthodontic team to ensure patients receive the best possible care. He is dedicated to continuing education and staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in orthodontic treatments, techniques and technologies.Outside of his professional life, Dr. Heddaya enjoys spending time with his wife, who is also a dentist, and their two beloved furry companions."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Belal Heddaya to the Blue Wave Orthodontics family," says the Blue Wave team. "His commitment to patient care, extensive experience, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide top-notch orthodontic services. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our practice and the continued success of our patients."For more information about Dr. Belal Heddaya and Blue Wave Orthodontics, please visit .About Blue Wave OrthodonticsBlue Wave Orthodontics provides personalized orthodontics for children, teens and adults in East Bradenton, Tampa Bay and surrounding areas. Drs. Cetta, Navarro and Heddaya are known for creating beautiful smiles with high-tech orthodontics in a warm and family-friendly environment. The practice is the #1 most experienced Invisalign practice in Tampa Bay and offers Invisalign, advanced 3-D printed custom braces, clear braces, and metal braces for all ages. Visit .

