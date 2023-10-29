Yermak, U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State Discuss Military, Financial Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the third national security and foreign policy advisors' meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, held in Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to discuss support for Kyiv.

“The participants discussed the comprehensive implementation of agreements on military and financial support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, which were reached between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the United States Joseph Biden during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington in September 2023,” the President's Office informs .

During the meeting, Yermak emphasized that it was critically important for Ukraine to receive additional air defense to protect cities and critical infrastructure before the onset of winter. In particular, the provision of the 49th defense assistance package of $150 million on October 26 demonstrates the continuity of such support.

The Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the U.S. President's administration for submitting a budget request to Congress for further military and financial support to our country. The importance of continuing bilateral dialogue on providing security guarantees to Ukraine was also highlighted.

Photos: President's Office