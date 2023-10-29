Palestinian Pres., Bahrain FM Meet In Ramallah, Discuss Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received on Sunday Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, at the Presidential Headquarters in Ramallah, said a media source.

According to the Palestinian News and Information Ministry, President Abbas welcomed the Bahraini Foreign Minister, expressing his appreciation for the visit and the message of solidarity from the King of Bahrain.

The President briefed the Bahraini guest on the latest developments and discussed ways to confront the serious situation in the Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank.

He emphasized the urgent need to immediately halt the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people, which constitutes a clear violation of international law.

President Abbas also called for the establishment of permanent humanitarian corridors to provide humanitarian aid, as well as access to water, electricity and fuel, stressing the importance of international protection for the Palestinian people.

The President also reflected his rejection of partial or security-oriented solutions for Gaza or the Palestinian issue.

He underlined the commitment to a comprehensive political solution based on international legitimacy, which would end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He reiterated the importance of holding the Israeli occupation responsible for the ongoing aggression.

Furthermore, President Abbas renewed his rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes and land, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem.

He emphasized that military and security solutions were unacceptable and had led to the current situation, which could potentially escalate into a regional or global conflict.

The President expressed his appreciation for the supportive stances of Arab countries and their people, advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people and calling for an end to Israeli aggression.

On his part, Al-Zayani said that it was important to coordinate global efforts to address the horrifying situation the Gaza Strip.

He reiterated Bahrain and the international community's calls for a ceasefire to allow the passage of necessary supplies to the Gaza Strip, noting that the recent UNGA resolution, supported by 120 states, called for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip. (end)

