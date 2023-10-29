Karva Chauth to Diwali-7 famous festivals in India during November

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) November is a festive month in India, with various celebrations reflecting the country's diverse cultural heritage. Here are seven festivals celebrated in India during November.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by married women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Homes are decorated with lamps and candles, and families come together for feasts.

Children's Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, honours children and their rights. Schools often organize special events and activities.

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for the well-being and longevity of their brothers.

It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP. It is dedicated to the Sun God and involves rigorous rituals performed by devotees at riverbanks.

Guru Nanak Jayanti commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Sikhs celebrate with processions, hymn recitals, and community service.

Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon in the month of Kartik. It holds special significance for devotees in various regions, with rituals and prayers performed near rivers.