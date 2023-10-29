Canada Visa Row: India Yet To Resume Visa Services For THESE Categories. Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India is yet to resume visa services for as many as nine categories in Canada, including tourists, employment, students, film, missionaries and journalists, India's High Commission in Ottawa informed, as cited by Hindustan Times. Earlier this week, India resumed visa services in Canada for four categories - entry, business, medical and conference visasAnnouncing the same, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said, \"After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some of the recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services.\"Accordingly, services for entry, business, medical and conference visas will be allowed starting Thursday.“Emergency services will continue to be handled by the Indian High Commission and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver,” it said the move, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller called it \"a good sign\" and said the decision has come after \"an anxious time\" for many Canadians.

Canadian Government said on Saturday,“We have obtained the information on this page from the Indian authorities. It can, however, change at any time.”

India suspended visa services in Canada last monthIn September, India suspended visa services in Canada after a surge in diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The rift was sparked when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian officials of involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also a Canadian citizen. India vehemently denied these allegations, considering them baseless.

As a retaliatory measure, India halted its visa services in Canada indefinitely. Moreover, India requested Canada to equalize the number of its diplomatic representatives with the number of Indian diplomats enjoying diplomatic immunity in CanadaEarlier this month, 41 Canadian diplomats were pulled from India after New Delhi said they would lose diplomatic immunity if they remained in station.(With inputs from agencies)



