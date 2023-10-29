Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: Two Explosions Heard At Convention Centre, Rescue Operation On

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: One person died and over 20 injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service all the LIVE updates on Kerala blast here,
MENAFN29102023007365015876ID1107324121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.