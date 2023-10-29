Bengaluru: Two Killed In Seperate BMTC Bus Accidents; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, a city grappling with a recurring pattern of BMTC bus accidents, has sadly experienced yet another distressing incident resulting in the loss of two lives in separate accidents.

The first incident occurred when a BMTC bus struck and fatally injured a woman in the Arakere area near Shri Sai Garments, within the jurisdiction of Hulimavu Sanchari Thana. Tragically, the victim, identified as Veena, succumbed to her injuries at the accident scene. Responding swiftly, the Hulimavu traffic police initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In the second tragic occurrence, near Govindarajanagar By 2 Coffee near

Vijayanagara Traffic Police Station, a BMTC bus collided with a bike ridden by Kumar, a 45-year-old individual. Kumar, who was on his way to purchase flowers for his wife's business, met with a fatal accident at the site. He resided in Annapurneswari Nagar, and his body was transported to Victoria Hospital for postmortem examination.

The concerning frequency of BMTC bus accidents in Bengaluru has become a pressing issue, resulting in the untimely loss of two lives in these recent, separate incidents. Local traffic police authorities have stepped in to conduct thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding both accidents.

The BMTC bus driver involved in the second incident, identified as Srinivas, is currently in the custody of the Vijayanagara traffic police.