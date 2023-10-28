Russians Hit Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Nikopol town and Chervonohryhorivka community. Destruction was reported.

"Today, the enemy hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery twice. First, the district center was struck. Three private houses and a power line were damaged in the town," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

Then the Russian army shelled Chervonohryhorivka community. Ten houses, five outbuildings, three garages, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

Nobody was injured.