Death Toll From Israeli War On Gaza Rises To 7,703

Amman, Oct 28 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip Saturday rose to 7,703, including 3,595 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.Spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said Israeli forces besieging Gaza committed 53 massacres against Palestinian civilians, raising to 825 the number of massacres since Israel launched the aggression on October 6.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.