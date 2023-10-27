HARMAN Launches New Private Large Language Model For Healthcare Industry - HARMAN Healthgpt

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

BENGALURU, India, October 27, 2023 /3BL/ – HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit has launched the groundbreaking Healthcare Private Language Model (LLM), known as HealthGPT. HealthGPT represents a leap in healthcare solutions by leveraging generative AI to empower healthcare professionals, researchers, and institutions through advanced patient care, medical research, and decision-making.

Health GPT brings forward all the benefits of a LLM like natural language interaction and learnability, with a strong knowledge base established from a variety of healthcare data sets. The model, built using the key principles of responsible AI has additionally been tested for accuracy and hallucinations using HARMAN's own automated LLM testing framework and the results were further validated by the healthcare subject matter experts.

HARMAN HealthGPT is a private LLM, providing enterprises with more control over roadmap, privacy, compliance and security issues at optimized cost.

Key advantages of working with HARMAN HealthGPT include:



Enhanced Clinical Insights: Provides real-time, context-aware clinical insights, aiding in decision making.

End-to-end LLM Fine tuning framework: A comprehensive framework for fine-tuning Language Model (LLM) to achieve optimal performance.

Data generation framework: A framework for creating high quality customized datasets to further fine-tune Language Model (LLM) for enhanced performance.

Automated LLM evaluation framework: Completely automated solution to validate fine-tuned LLMs for quality of outputs, factual correctness, hallucinations, and toxicity.

Cost Optimization: Advanced deployment techniques using quantization to significantly reduce model size and thereby processing costs by up to one-tenth. Drug Discovery and Research: Accelerate drug discovery and development by extracting valuable insights from clinical trial data.

Nick Parrotta, President – Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information officer at HARMAN said,“The business value of generative AI cannot be overstated. Organizations that scale and implement swiftly will see significant competitive advantages, productivity gains and more – but only if they can unlock their data and move from general purpose applications to more specialized, domain-specific applications. At HARMAN, it is our mission to help our clients navigate this hurdle and create a competitive advantage long-term. HARMAN HealthGPT is an example of our capabilities that will help organizations utilize specific industry trained models to better solve unique problems and add value for customers. With our long-standing AI expertise and ability to develop effective LLMs, we're equipped to help our clients move past challenging roadblocks and fully capitalize on the exciting promise of generative AI.”

HARMAN is seeing strong early results of the LLM training, and its AI and ML teams are well positioned with an end-to-end, tested framework to fine-tune more private LLMs, beyond the healthcare industry, to solve similar customer problems.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

