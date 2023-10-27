SHOCKING: This Actress Claims That Pawan Kalyan Needs Bengali Girls For Massage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After Sri Reddy's protest against casting couch and sexploitation of actresses in Telugu film industry spread like wildfire, more actresses are joining the protest campaign.



Many singers, producers, directors, small-time technicians, production people's name came forward as being involved in casting couch. Now big stars' dirty secrets are tumbling out thanks to the actresses who joined the campaign with Sri Reddy.

A junior artiste, Sruthi, made some shocking allegations on Telugu superstar-politician Pawan Kalyan. Yes, you heard it right, during a roundtable conference over the casting couch and sexual abuse in Tollywood in Hyderabad, Sruthi made some severe allegations on Pawan that he get massages from Bengali girls. She also accused Pawan of encouraging non-native girls (North Indian girls) which affects the chances of Telugu actresses.

During her speech, she asked women, in the film industry and outside the industry, not to vote for Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party.

She also said,“We are denied roles because we are dark skinned and fat, by the same men and coordinators who slept with us promising us a role in their movies.”



She also questioned Pawan Kalyan's ability to buy a 2-acre land in Amaravati and building a sprawling building? "From where did all the money come from?



After Sruthi verbally attacked Pawan Kalyan, the women present at the roundtable conference supported her statements through claps.



The conference took place at the Somajiguda Press Club of Hyderabad on Sunday. Tears rolled down the faces of those assembled as artists from the Telugu film industry narrated their experiences of the casting couch and the financial exploitation by Tollywood people.



Several Telugu artistes, women activists, NGOs, advocates and Tollywood actress Sri Reddy participated in the roundtable conference, which opened up a can of worms regarding the industry.

On the other hand, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma compare Sri Reddy to empire Ashoka. This is what he tweeted,

“Those condemning @MsSriReddy on how she can project herself as a social activist now when in her past she did such deeds and language she used, are not realising that a change of heart is what made even the tyrant king Ashoka great. Ashoka, the king, killed many people and then he had a change of heart and became a saviour of lakhs of people, and that is why I think @MsSri-Reddy is as Great as Ashoka the Great(SIC)”



