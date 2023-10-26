Syrian President, FM Slam U.S., West For Policies Fostering Military Escalation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 27 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, yesterday slammed long-standing American and European policies, for fostering military escalation and chaos across the globe.

In a meeting at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Assad said, the core of the American policy has been the“relentless pursuit of military escalation and the deliberate creation of disorder,” a strategy that Europe has mirrored.

He argued that, the West and America consistently prioritise their own interests at the expense of other nations, stressing that, such an approach is fuelling conflicts in various regions worldwide.

Also yesterday, Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, deemed the U.S. and Western's support for Israel, in its current campaign in the Gaza Strip, as a“blatant endorsement for Israeli forces to carry out atrocities against the Palestinian people.”

Mekdad condemned the U.S. and Western support for what they termed,“Israel's right to self-defence,” highlighting the devastating toll of more than 7,000 Palestinians killed, including more than 40 percent children, since the conflict started on Oct 7.– NNN-SANA