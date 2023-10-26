Celebrated Actor STEVE MIZE Is Obsessed In Indie Crime-Thriller 'PLEA'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Mize stars in new crime-thriller film PLEA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Actor Steve Mize has been earning festival awards and accolades as a man obsessed with finding his wife's murderer in the acclaimed independent crime-thriller feature film, PLEA.After 20 years in prison, a man wrongfully convicted of rape and murder of his friend is released after new evidence is uncovered. The victim's husband, Tom Heeley (Mize), has become obsessed with solving the case and seeks justice for his wife's murder. He appeals with law enforcement to reopen the investigation, but they consider it closed sending him further into an anxiety-ridden depression. Until the prosecutor is kidnapped in a desperate attempt to convince her to find the real killer.PLEA comes from writer-director Brian McQuery, who turned to Mize to lead the cast in this poignant and dark film. Also appearing the film are Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise) Anne-Marie Howard (Days of Our Lives), and Eddie Kehler (Dirty John).“Steve Mize carries PLEA on his very capable shoulders and audiences from California to New York to Pennsylvania to Florida continue to be moved by his powerful performance,” explains McQuery.Both the film and Mize have been earning high praise from Los Angeles to New York since the film released on the festival circuit this summer. The film has grabbed several Best Film awards, with Mize individually winning Best Actor at the FirstGlance in Philadelphia and Outstanding Actor at the Treasure Coast Int'l in Port St. Lucie, Florida. This fall, the film is continuing on the circuit with official screenings in Arizona, Illinois, and Las Vegas.In preparation for the role, Mize gained 30 pounds, grew a scraggly beard, and allowed himself to tap into his own dark side to create this memorable character. Now, he is excited by the response to his hard work, explaining“I play a conflicted person who felt wronged but also unheard and unseen when he followed all the official channels for help. My job was to dig deep to find love and hope. Hopefully, people respond to the love.”Audiences have been watching Mize on screen for years. His credits include notable roles on Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Vegas, Bones, Station 19, Ironside, Lie To Me, Truth Be Told, Days of Our Lives, and the series finale of ER. He has emerged in a dozen indie films, over 50 national commercials, and a multitude of voiceovers, both in commercials and animation.As an actor and writer, Mize has earned a solid reputation as a quintessential storyteller who brings an ease to his performances that's always believable, charming, and trustworthy. Mize won Best Comedian for his first solo show, Life, Audited, at the United Solo Festival, Off-Broadway in New York. That show also received Best of Fringe at the San Francisco Fringe and the Silverman Award in Los Angeles, where LA Weekly wrote,“strikes nerves of terror and humor, in that order.” In addition, Mize is an All-Star storyteller from The Moth, and performs original stories in Los Angeles with Spark Off Rose, Echo Theater, Shine, Fanatic Salon and the I Love A Good Story podcast.His plays have been produced in Los Angeles by Sixty-Six Theater Company, where he also performs regularly, including Blue Surge and Stranger Than Fiction. In New York, Mize has worked with the New York Theatre Workshop, Circle in the Square-Downtown, Primary Stages and the John Montgomery Theater Company. Internationally, Mize emerged on stage in God Exists at the Aurwirleben in Bern, Switzerland.Mize was invited by Arthur Penn and Ellen Burstyn to become a lifetime member of The Actor's Studio, where he performed in Orphans, Staten Island Ferry, and They Eat Their Young. He holds an M.F.A. degree in Acting from the inaugural class of the Actor's Studio Program at the New School University in New York City. Prior to that, this Dallas/Ft Worth, Texas native attended Texas A&M University, touring the American Premier of Saturday Night at the Palace, earning Best Actor in the Regional ACTF Festival.For more about STEVE MIZE visit: SteveMizeFollow on Instagram @stevemize_la // FB: /stevemize_la

