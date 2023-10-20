Deaths In (Noor Shams) Camp, Tulkarm, Rise To 13 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Death toll from the Israeli occupation's attacks on the Noor Shams camp for Palestinians in Eastern Tulkarm city, Northern the West Bank, reached 13 martyrs.

In a statement, Health Ministry said on Friday that the Israeli army committed a massacre in the camp by killing 13 people including five children.

Large forces of the occupation army stormed the camp at dawn on Thursday, led by bulldozers and backed with a drone loaded with explosives, resulted to confrontations and armed clash took place.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that occupation forces prevented it from treating the wounded people, and arrested one man seriously injured in the head from inside an ambulance. The medical teams were unable to transfer five martyrs to the hospital. Instead, they were placed in the camp mosque, and transferred later to the hospital after the army withdrew on Friday morning.

Local sources reported that two martyrs were found this morning in the woods near the camp.

The Occupation forces bombed number of houses in the camp by drones, and destroyed the infrastructure in the main streets, which led to cut of water and electricity in the camp. (end) nq

