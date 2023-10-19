National Guard Burns Down Large Field Ammunition Depot Of Russian Federation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Guard burned down a large Russian ammunition depot.
The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, informed about this on Telegram , publishing a video, Ukrinform reported.
"The Guard burned down a large field ammunition depot of the Russian army. The occupants were accumulating artillery shells and anti-tank mines there. Thanks to the work of aerial reconnaissance men of the 11th NGU brigade of Mykhailo Hrushevsky, all this has now turned to ashes," he said.
According to Pivnenko, this week the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance aircraft struck at the positions of Russian troops in the southern direction and destroyed: two ammunition depots; five vehicles; two mortars; two motor boats; one radio communication tower; and one 'Murom-M' long-range visual surveillance system.
As reported, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that border guards destroyed a Russian manned infantry fighting vehicle in the Lyman direction.
