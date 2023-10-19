VTS Recognized On Commercial Observer’S Annual Power Proptech List For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

VTS , the commercial real estate industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and tenants to capitalize on opportunities revealed in every square foot of their properties, today announced that Commercial Observer has recognized CEO Nick Romito and Chief Technology Officer Swaroopa Penikelapati in it's second annual Power Proptech List. This is Romito's second year being featured on the list and the first for Penikelapati.

“For over a decade, VTS has been at the forefront of the Proptech space, pioneering innovative solutions that have transformed how the real estate industry operates and providing our customers with technologies to improve the way they operate and do business. It's an honor to be featured in Commercial Observer's Power Proptech list for the second year in a row alongside other prominent executives who are driving innovation in real estate,” said Romito.“We see this recognition as a testament to our influence in the industry and are excited to continue scaling as we head into 2024.”

Under Romito and Penikelapati's leadership, VTS has continued to set the bar for innovation within the commercial real estate industry and has been a driving force in the company's growth over the past year. Following the acquisitions of Rise Buildings and Lane Technologies in 2021 and a CBRE-led Series E fundraise in 2022, VTS announced the launch of VTS Activate , the company's revolutionary tenant experience platform that enables CRE owners and operators to create a fully integrated office experience, in May of this year. VTS continues to be a trusted source for industry data, with its quarterly VTS Office Demand Index (VODI) and annual Global Landlord Report . The company has also made strategic additions to its leadership team to meet growing demand and platform expansion through the appointments of Sachin Shah as its first Chief Customer Officer in August and Penikelapati as Chief Technology Officer in November 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be included in the Commercial Observer Power Proptech List following my appointment as VTS' Chief Technology Officer last year,” said Penikelapati.“As a minority woman in a male-dominated industry like real estate, I'm proud to be represented on this list through contributing to meaningful outcomes for our customer base and the industry at large. I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what our platform can deliver.”

Commercial Observer's annual Power Proptech List is a compilation of the most influential individuals in the rapidly evolving world of Proptech. In a field that continues to undergo significant transformation, this list recognizes executives and companies that shape the industry and possess the resilience and innovation necessary to thrive in changing times.

VTS is the commercial real estate industry's only technology company that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and tenants in a single platform to capitalize on opportunities revealed in every square foot of their properties. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry's leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry, transforming how strategic decisions are made and executed by CRE professionals across the globe.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease , VTS Activate , VTS Data , and VTS Market , every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given real-time market information and workflow tools to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader, with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform worldwide. VTS' user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit .

