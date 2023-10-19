QFC And NUS Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF), a research institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic alliance aims to propel joint activities that drive innovation and promote sustainable development.

Under this MOU, the QFC and AIDF will collaboratively identify areas of shared interest and strategic importance. Together, they will embark on a diverse array of projects encompassing ESG, FinTech, digital assets, Web 3.0, and other emerging technologies. In addition to these efforts, both partners will actively facilitate the exchange of knowledge and insights to further their common goals and objectives.

Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, expressed his optimism about this partnership, stating,“We are excited to join forces with the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore to explore and capitalise on the numerous opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief in the power of collaboration to drive positive change. We see this collaboration as a significant step, not only in the direction of constructing a more inclusive financial sector but also in forging a path towards a more sustainable future.”

Likewise, Associate Professor Huang Ke Wei, Executive Director, NUS Asian Institute of Digital Finance, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying,“The NUS Asian Institute of Digital Finance empowers the future of finance through digital innovation and academic excellence, and provides thought leadership through a holistic blend of education, research, and business incubation. Our vision is to catalyse the evolution of the digital economy by fostering innovation and imparting knowledge. This collaboration with QFC marks a significant step towards fostering cross-regional knowledge exchange, setting the stage for a brighter, interconnected digital future.”