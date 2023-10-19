Greece, Türkiye Agree To Promote Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greek and Turkish officials have agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in many fields after their two-day series of talks concluded this week, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

A Turkish delegation held meetings with Greek officials, as part of preparations for the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries, which is scheduled to take place in northern Greece's Thessaloniki on Dec. 7, according to an e-mailed statement from the Greek side.

In a joint statement issued via email, the two sides said they“agreed to build on the existing positive atmosphere in order to identify areas of agreement and cooperation, both at the bilateral and the international level.”

Following a period of tensions in the past three years, Athens and Ankara have lately expressed their commitment to continue dialogue and reach a common understanding, analysts noted. ■

